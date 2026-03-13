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Local roads spanning 167,103 kms mapped

PRESIDENT Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. receives the historic Murillo-Velarde 1734 Map in Malacañan Palace on Friday, 6 December 2024. The historic artifact is regarded as the “mother of all Philippine maps." It was crafted in 1734 by Filipino cartographer Francisco Suarez and engraved by Nicolas de la Cruz Bagay, under the guidance of Spanish Jesuit Father Pedro Murillo Velarde.
PRESIDENT Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. receives the historic Murillo-Velarde 1734 Map in Malacañan Palace on Friday, 6 December 2024. The historic artifact is regarded as the “mother of all Philippine maps." It was crafted in 1734 by Filipino cartographer Francisco Suarez and engraved by Nicolas de la Cruz Bagay, under the guidance of Spanish Jesuit Father Pedro Murillo Velarde.Yummie Dingding
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The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said Friday it has digitally mapped 167,103 kilometers of local roads and 17,229 bridges nationwide under its enhanced Local Roads and Bridges Inventory.

The system, managed by the DILG Office of Project Development Services, compiles data submitted by local government units and is used by national agencies in infrastructure planning.

PRESIDENT Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. receives the historic Murillo-Velarde 1734 Map in Malacañan Palace on Friday, 6 December 2024. The historic artifact is regarded as the “mother of all Philippine maps." It was crafted in 1734 by Filipino cartographer Francisco Suarez and engraved by Nicolas de la Cruz Bagay, under the guidance of Spanish Jesuit Father Pedro Murillo Velarde.
DILG maps 167,000 km of roads, 17,000 bridges nationwide

Data as of 31 December 2025 showed that provincial roads account for 30,525.13 kilometers, city roads 16,784.66 kilometers, municipal roads 15,965.73 kilometers, and barangay roads 103,828.26 kilometers.

The inventory also lists 3,269 provincial bridges, 1,884 city bridges, and 12,076 municipal bridges.

The Local Roads and Bridges Inventory is recognized under the Philippine Statistics Authority’s System of Designated Statistics and is used by government planners, engineers and development partners involved in infrastructure and disaster risk reduction planning.

The updated platform includes integrated road names, road classifications and a revised interface designed to make the database easier to navigate.

PRESIDENT Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. receives the historic Murillo-Velarde 1734 Map in Malacañan Palace on Friday, 6 December 2024. The historic artifact is regarded as the “mother of all Philippine maps." It was crafted in 1734 by Filipino cartographer Francisco Suarez and engraved by Nicolas de la Cruz Bagay, under the guidance of Spanish Jesuit Father Pedro Murillo Velarde.
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The DILG has urged local government units to regularly update their road and bridge data to maintain the accuracy of the national inventory.

Officials said the database is intended to help identify infrastructure gaps and guide planning for roads, bridges and connectivity projects nationwide.

A user commenting during the system’s launch described the platform as “very useful as a technical reference benefiting LGUs nationwide.”

Department of the Interior and Local Government
Local Roads and Bridges Inventory (LRBI)
roads spanning

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