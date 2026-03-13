Local roads spanning 167,103 kms mapped

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said Friday it has digitally mapped 167,103 kilometers of local roads and 17,229 bridges nationwide under its enhanced Local Roads and Bridges Inventory.
The system, managed by the DILG Office of Project Development Services, compiles data submitted by local government units and is used by national agencies in infrastructure planning.
Data as of 31 December 2025 showed that provincial roads account for 30,525.13 kilometers, city roads 16,784.66 kilometers, municipal roads 15,965.73 kilometers, and barangay roads 103,828.26 kilometers.
The inventory also lists 3,269 provincial bridges, 1,884 city bridges, and 12,076 municipal bridges.
The Local Roads and Bridges Inventory is recognized under the Philippine Statistics Authority’s System of Designated Statistics and is used by government planners, engineers and development partners involved in infrastructure and disaster risk reduction planning.
The updated platform includes integrated road names, road classifications and a revised interface designed to make the database easier to navigate.
The DILG has urged local government units to regularly update their road and bridge data to maintain the accuracy of the national inventory.
Officials said the database is intended to help identify infrastructure gaps and guide planning for roads, bridges and connectivity projects nationwide.
A user commenting during the system’s launch described the platform as “very useful as a technical reference benefiting LGUs nationwide.”