DILG maps 167,000 km of roads, 17,000 bridges nationwide

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has digitally mapped 167,103 kilometers of local roads and 17,229 bridges nationwide through its enhanced Local Roads and Bridges Inventory (LRBI), strengthening data-driven infrastructure planning and transparency under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The system, managed by the DILG’s Office of Project Development Services (OPDS), compiles detailed infrastructure data to support government planning and digital governance initiatives.