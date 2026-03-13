DILG maps 167,000 km of roads, 17,000 bridges nationwide

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has digitally mapped 167,103 kilometers of local roads and 17,229 bridges nationwide through its enhanced Local Roads and Bridges Inventory (LRBI), strengthening data-driven infrastructure planning and transparency under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
The system, managed by the DILG’s Office of Project Development Services (OPDS), compiles detailed infrastructure data to support government planning and digital governance initiatives.
As of 31 December 2025, the inventory recorded 30,525.13 kilometers of provincial roads, 16,784.66 kilometers of city roads, 15,965.73 kilometers of municipal roads, and 103,828.26 kilometers of barangay roads.
The database also lists 3,269 provincial bridges, 1,884 city bridges, and 12,076 municipal bridges across the country.
Recognized under the Philippine Statistics Authority’s System of Designated Statistics, the LRBI serves as a key reference for policymakers, planners, engineers, and development partners involved in infrastructure planning, disaster risk reduction, urban development, and local economic growth.
The upgraded system features integrated road names, road importance classifications, and an improved user interface designed to make the platform easier to navigate while allowing more detailed analysis of infrastructure needs and investment priorities.
The DILG urged local government units (LGUs) to regularly update their road and bridge data to ensure the accuracy of the national inventory.
Officials said the system will help both national agencies and LGUs identify connectivity gaps, prioritize infrastructure investments, and align development projects with broader economic and disaster resilience strategies.
The DILG said the continuing improvement of the LRBI reflects the government’s push to strengthen digital governance and promote data-driven infrastructure planning nationwide.