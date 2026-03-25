BSP wins two Stevie awards for cyber campaign, explainer videos

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) won two Bronze Stevie Awards at the 2026 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards for its cyber hygiene campaign and central banking explainer videos.
The awards, which recognize innovation and organizational excellence in the region, will be presented on 17 April 2026 in Macao, China.
The BSP was cited for its “Check-Protect-Report” (CPR) campaign, which delivers weekly cyber hygiene messages reminding the public to verify the legitimacy of messages and senders, protect personal data, and report suspicious transactions to banks, e-money issuers, and other financial institutions.
Meanwhile, its “Meaning in a Minute” (MIM) series features short videos that explain central banking concepts such as monetary policy, financial stability, financial inclusion, digitalization, and currency in simple terms. The videos are released monthly in Filipino, Ilocano, Bicolano, and Cebuano.
The CPR campaign won under Innovation in Community Relations/Public Service Communications, while MIM was recognized under Innovation in Short-Form Video Series.
Winners were selected based on the average scores of international judges following a competitive evaluation process.