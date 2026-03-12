BSP receives 2026 Reserve Manager Award

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has been recognized by the London-based organization Central Banking with the 2026 Reserve Manager Award.
“We continue to be prudent, risk-based, and forward-looking in our reserve management. This is a vital step toward safeguarding price and financial stability,” BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. noted in a statement.
According to Central Banking, the BSP was recognized for modernizing its approach to reserve management across multiple areas during the past year.
“Changes included upgrading its strategic asset allocation framework, deploying active risk-management techniques, diversifying reserves, internalizing investments in new asset classes, updating external fund manager rules, adjusting gold management, and improving responsible investing guidelines,” Central Banking noted.
Last year, Bank Indonesia (BI) won the 2025 Central Banking Award for reserve management and was recognized for its flexibility in adapting to the US Federal Reserve’s rate changes. Meanwhile, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), in the same year, received the award for currency management for maintaining sufficient banknote supplies in the Philippines, particularly during the transition to more secure and longer-lasting polymer notes.
Fast forward to this year: Philippine gold reserves increased by $2,389.8 million from January to February 2026, while the Gross International Reserves (GIR)—the country’s overall foreign reserves—rose by $105.5 million, according to BSP data.
Aside from the country’s gold holdings in early 2026, the BSP also strengthened its reserve position in the International Monetary Fund, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), foreign investments, and foreign exchange, all of which significantly contributed to the country’s overall foreign reserves and financial stability.