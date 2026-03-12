BSP receives 2026 Reserve Manager Award

According to Central Banking, the BSP was recognized for modernizing its approach to reserve management across multiple areas during the past year.

“Changes included upgrading its strategic asset allocation framework, deploying active risk-management techniques, diversifying reserves, internalizing investments in new asset classes, updating external fund manager rules, adjusting gold management, and improving responsible investing guidelines,” Central Banking noted.

Last year, Bank Indonesia (BI) won the 2025 Central Banking Award for reserve management and was recognized for its flexibility in adapting to the US Federal Reserve’s rate changes. Meanwhile, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), in the same year, received the award for currency management for maintaining sufficient banknote supplies in the Philippines, particularly during the transition to more secure and longer-lasting polymer notes.