BSP wins global award as forex reserves reach historic high

Strengthening governance and portfolio oversight

The central bank also refined its external fund manager rules, gold management strategy, and responsible investment guidelines, moves seen as strengthening governance and portfolio oversight for the country’s reserve assets.

“We continue to be prudent, risk-based and forward-looking in our reserve management,” BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. said, noting that the reforms are meant to safeguard both price stability and financial stability.

The recognition comes as the Philippines’ gross international reserves (GIR) reached a fresh record of $112.72 billion in February, marking the seventh straight month of growth.

Sufficient to cover months of external debts of obligations

The level is considered sufficient to cover several months of imports and external debt obligations, serving as a key buffer against global financial shocks.

Data from the BSP show that the increase in reserves was supported by foreign currency deposits of the national government, income from the BSP’s investments abroad, and valuation gains from its gold holdings and other reserve assets.