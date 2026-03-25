4,000 jeepney drivers receive subsidies in Quezon City

Funding for the initiative was sourced from the DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation program that allocated P30 billion of its P60 billion fund.

Similar to previous payouts, the distribution was met with several issues as some drivers who arrived at the sites were allegedly left out of the list of beneficiaries.

Reports from the site also recorded an individual who fell unconscious from having to wait for a long time to receive the subsidy.

Authorities immediately rushed the driver to a nearby hospital and have noted that they are in stable condition.