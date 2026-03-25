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4,000 jeepney drivers receive subsidies in Quezon City

JEEPNEY drivers received the P5,000 cash relief assistance from the Department of Social Welfare ande Development this Wednesday.
JEEPNEY drivers received the P5,000 cash relief assistance from the Department of Social Welfare ande Development this Wednesday. Quezon City Government
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The Quezon City government announced that more than 4,000 jeepney drivers received P5,000 in cash relief assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development this Wednesday.

Rollout of the subsidy was conducted at the Quezon City Memorial Circle, the same venue where the subsidy was provided to drivers of Transport Network Vehicle Services on Tuesday, 24 March.

JEEPNEY drivers received the P5,000 cash relief assistance from the Department of Social Welfare ande Development this Wednesday.
Ride-hailing drivers next to get P5,000 aid

Funding for the initiative was sourced from the DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation program that allocated P30 billion of its P60 billion fund.

Similar to previous payouts, the distribution was met with several issues as some drivers who arrived at the sites were allegedly left out of the list of beneficiaries.

Reports from the site also recorded an individual who fell unconscious from having to wait for a long time to receive the subsidy.

Authorities immediately rushed the driver to a nearby hospital and have noted that they are in stable condition.

JEEPNEY drivers received the P5,000 cash relief assistance from the Department of Social Welfare ande Development this Wednesday.
DSWD clears confusion on transport subsidy
Commuters left stranded as only a few passenger jeepneys and buses were seen passing by along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City this Wednesday.
Commuters left stranded as only a few passenger jeepneys and buses were seen passing by along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City this Wednesday.Analy Labor

Aside from the drivers themselves, many commuters were left stranded as only a few jeepneys went on trips during the early morning rush hour.

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