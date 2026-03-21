Ride-hailing drivers next to get P5,000 aid

Dumlao also noted that drivers from other transportation sectors, such as jeepney drivers, delivery riders and motorcycle taxi riders, will receive their subsidies in the following days.

“After the payout for TNVS drivers, it will be followed by jeepney drivers on Wednesday [25 March], delivery riders on Thursday and Friday [26-27 March], and lastly motorcycle taxi riders on Saturday [28 March],” she said.

The department said its projected beneficiaries are 34,000 TNVS drivers, 20,000 jeepney drivers, 83,000 delivery riders and 34,000 motorcycle taxi riders within the National Capital Region based on data as of 20 March.

Rollout of the P5,000 cash assistance through the DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations program began last Tuesday, 17 March, to over 90,000 tricycle drivers in 30 payout sites across various local government units in Metro Manila.