DSWD clears confusion on transport subsidy

“On the part of the DSWD, we are continuously coordinating with them so we can prepare the payroll that will be used in the distribution of cash relief assistance to drivers who are continuously affected by the rising cost of oil in the market,” Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao said.

Dumlao advised drivers to check their names on the LTFRB’s online platform before proceeding to payout centers to avoid any inconvenience.

Based on an LTFRB social media advisory, drivers from platforms such as Grab, Utol, Toktok, Pure Ride, Maxim, Joyride, InDrive, Hirna, Go Cab, Angcars, Unlala, Hail, PeekUp and Para Express are included in the subsidy rollout.

The advisory identified payout centers across 12 local government units in Metro Manila, with distribution scheduled according to the first letter of beneficiaries’ surnames.

The cash aid is part of the DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation program, intended to help drivers cope with the impact of rising fuel prices amid the tensions in the Middle East.

Following the rollout for 27,000 TNVS drivers on Tuesday, 24 March, 21,700 public utility jeepney drivers are set to receive assistance on Wednesday, 25 March.

Distribution for 137,700 delivery riders will follow on 26 to 27 March, while 27,600 motorcycle taxi drivers are scheduled to receive their subsidies on 28 March.

Beneficiaries are required to present the original and a photocopy of their driver’s license when claiming the assistance at designated payout sites.