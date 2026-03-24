Well-oiled Pistons stop Lakers streak

Austin Reaves put the Lakers 110-109 ahead with 30 seconds remaining with a floating jump shot but Jenkins scored Detroit’s final four points for a hard-earned win.

Luka Doncic, who finished with 32 points, launched a last-gasp three-point attempt that could have forced overtime, but his effort fell short.

Detroit lined up again without star point guard Cade Cunningham, absent indefinitely after suffering a collapsed lung.

In Cunningham’s absence, Jenkins stepped up to lead the Pistons, while Jalen Duren added 20 points with 11 rebounds and Duncan Robinson 12 points.

“I’m no longer surprised,” Pistons coach JB Bickerstaff said of Jenkins.

“When he’s gotten the opportunity, he’s delivered for us.”

“Whether it’s throughout the game or in clutch moments, he finds a way to impact winning. He deserves a lot of credit tonight.”