Wemby, Spurs send Rockets crashing

“It was fun — teams have a hard time figuring us out,” Wembanyama told NBC Peacock after the rout. “Everybody can make shots from everywhere on the court, so we have answers for anybody.”

“It’s all momentum. We’ve got guys playing with confidence. It’s just beautiful to see.”

The win cemented San Antonio’s status as the form team of the NBA heading into the final weeks of the regular season.

The Spurs are now second in the Western Conference with a 47-17 record and have won 15 of their last 16 games.

In other games on Sunday, Luka Doncic scored 35 points as the Los Angeles Lakers shrugged off the injury absence of LeBron James to score a convincing 110-97 defeat of the in-form New York Knicks.

Slovenian star Doncic rattled in five three-pointers and shot 11-of-25 from the field to help the Lakers complete a wire-to-wire victory in Los Angeles.

The Lakers went into the game short-handed with James ruled out with a left elbow contusion following a heavy fall in Thursday’s defeat to Denver.

But Doncic and Austin Reaves picked up the offensive slack, combining for 60 points against a potent Knicks team who have averaged 117 points per game this season.