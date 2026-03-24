Sandiganbayan adopts ex-DPWH exec’s affidavit as a testimony

Vivero claimed that the allegation proposed by the affidavit of Co's ownership of Sunwest Inc. supported the validity of his involvement as a witness in the case.

Alcantara was declared as a state witness in the investigations into the anomalous flood control projects for his leadership roles in the DPWH from 1994.

He became the second state witness to testify in the previous hearing after former Undersecretary for Regional Operations Roberto Bernardo.

Bernardo claimed in a March 17 hearing that he received P100 million in “balato” from Co.

The next trial is scheduled for April 7.