Sandiganbayan adopts ex-DPWH exec’s affidavit as a testimony

Former Department of Public Works and Highways District Engineer Henry Alcantara officially presented himself before the Sandiganbayan’s Sixth Division this Tuesday in the malversation case against ex-Ako Bicol Party-list Rep. Zaldy Co and 15 other individuals.
Alcantara took to the stand with the expectation of a cross-examination from the defense counsel of the nine ex-DPWH officials in a substandard road dike project in Oriental Mindoro that cost P289 million.
The lawyers of the accused, however, did not conduct a cross examination on the former district engineer.
Alcantara’s signed affidavit that cited Co as a contractor of various infrastructure projects in Bulacan was subsequently adopted as testimony in the trial despite the objections of the defense.
“While his testimony may appear irrelevant in certain aspects, we have to take the totality of the intended testimony of the person,” said Sandiganbayan Associate Justice Kevin Vivero.
Vivero claimed that the allegation proposed by the affidavit of Co's ownership of Sunwest Inc. supported the validity of his involvement as a witness in the case.
Alcantara was declared as a state witness in the investigations into the anomalous flood control projects for his leadership roles in the DPWH from 1994.
He became the second state witness to testify in the previous hearing after former Undersecretary for Regional Operations Roberto Bernardo.
Bernardo claimed in a March 17 hearing that he received P100 million in “balato” from Co.
The next trial is scheduled for April 7.