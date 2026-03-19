Alcantara named Mindoro malversation rap witness

He is set to appear before the Sandiganbayan’s Sixth Division on 24 March after Bernardo claimed that he received nearly P100 million in connection with the case.

The former regional director was also involved in naming various lawmakers during a hearing of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee who were allegedly involved in the flood control scandal prior to his declaration as a state witness.

In its most recent proceeding, former DPWH-Mimaropa OIC regional director Editha Babaran was called to the witness stand following a judicial affidavit from the prosecution reporting the dike’s non-compliance with infrastructure standards.

The prosecution also presented a video of Babaran explaining why the dike was constructed in a manner that differed from its initial design.

Scouring resistance

It claimed that the engineer should have refrained from offering expert opinions on a matter that could have various factors leading to the outcome.

The statement in question referred to Babaran’s claim that the varying lengths of steel sheet piles could influence resistance to scouring, referring to the erosive action of flowing water that removes sediment.

Associate Justice Sarah Fernandez permitted Babaran’s testimony as it expanded on points previously established in the trial.

Meanwhile, authorities had been asked to retrieve several luxury vehicles allegedly linked to former congressman Co, including units located inside his private compound.