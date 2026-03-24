PAGASA: Amihan ends, hotter days ahead

During a press briefing, PAGASA said temperatures in Northern Luzon could reach up to 40 degrees Celsius in the coming months.

“Makikita natin dito pagpatak ng Abril 1, 2026, malaking bahagi ng bansa, lalong-lalong na sa hilagang Luzon, ang posibleng magkaroon ng mas maiinit na temperatura. Pagdating natin ng Mayo, mas malaking bahagi ng ating bansa, karamihan ng mga istasyon ng PAGASA ay inaasahan na magtatala ng mas maiinit na temperatura sa buwan ng Mayo,” said senior weather specialist Dr. Joseph Q. Basconcillo.

Based on PAGASA’s two-month forecast, most provinces, particularly in Northern and Central Luzon, may experience 11 to 20 dry days in April.

By May, drier conditions are expected to intensify, especially in extreme Northern Luzon, including Ilocos Norte, Apayao, and Cagayan, which may experience 21 to 35 dry days.

PAGASA defines a dry day as having less than one millimeter of rainfall.

Despite the seasonal shift, the agency said most areas may still experience near-normal rainfall levels from April to May.

However, Basconcillo warned that water levels in reservoirs could decline.

“Nakikita po natin sa buwan ng Abril hanggang sa buwan ng Mayo, karamihan ng mga probinsya sa buong bansa ay posibleng makaranas ng near-normal rainfall. Ibig sabihin, pangkaraniwan po ang dami ng ulan na ating mararanasan. Pero hindi po natin isinasantabi yung posibilidad na karamihan sa ating mga imbakan ng tubig o yung mga dams ay posibleng makaranas ng pagbaba sa pangkaraniwang lebel ng tubig,” he said.

PAGASA urged the public to take precautions against heat stress and to conserve water.

The announcement coincided with the celebration of National Meteorological Day, highlighting the importance of weather monitoring in disaster preparedness and climate resilience.