Amihan ends: Warm, dry season in

The Northeast Monsoon has officially ended as winds shift from northeasterly to easterly, signaling the start of the warm and dry season in the Philippines, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.
The change is due to the formation of a High Pressure Area (HPA) over the Northwestern Pacific.
While most parts of the country will experience generally fair and warmer weather, occasional northeasterly winds may still affect some areas in Northern Luzon. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible in certain regions.
PAGASA advised the public to take precautionary measures to avoid heat-related stress and to optimize water usage for personal and household need