Over 2,200 security forces deployed for ASEAN meet in Boracay

More than 2,200 security personnel have been deployed to ensure the safety of delegates and visitors attending the 44th ASEAN Capital Markets Forum Chairs Meeting from 24 March to 27 March.
The Philippine National Police, in coordination with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine Coast Guard, deployed 1,720 personnel, supported by 528 members of the Sub-Site Task Group on Emergency Preparedness and Response.
Pre-deployment activities were conducted on 23 March at the Argao Covered Court in Barangay Argao, Malay, Aklan, focusing on operational readiness, coordination, and accountability among participating units.
“This is not just about being visible; it’s about being ready and alert,” said PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr.
“Ang ating layunin ay mapanatili ang katahimikan at kaligtasan ng lahat, lalo na ng ating mga bisita mula sa ibang bansa. We want everyone to enjoy Boracay safely, knowing our forces are prepared for any situation,” he added.
Authorities said personnel welfare was also prioritized, with teams from the Regional Medical and Dental Unit 6 distributing medical supplies to deployed forces.
The operation highlights inter-agency coordination aimed at maintaining peace and order during the regional event.