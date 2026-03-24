Moving with the Pickleball movement

Who’s drawing up the game plan? PPF. The organization is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission and the Philippine Olympic Committee, and a founding member of the Global Pickleball Federation. PPF means serious business, as they’re doing much more than just handing out paddles.

“In just a few years, we have seen tremendous organic growth (in Pickleball), and that’s something we celebrate. But now, it’s time to support that enthusiasm with systems that ensure fairness, credibility and long-term development,” said Shery Anne Cu, PPF president.

The federation is creating and setting standardized pathways for tournaments, officiating and coaching. This brings clarity and consistency to every level of play, ensuring that everyone, from energetic first-timers to seasoned senior players, can step into the court knowing that they’re part of an inclusive, safe and well-organized ecosystem.

Skechers has embraced Pickleball at its grassroots stage and advocated for PPF since the rise of the sport. Going beyond traditional support, it has developed a dedicated Pickleball footwear that’s engineered specifically for the court.