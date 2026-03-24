Moving with the Pickleball movement

What was once a casual weekend has turned into a full-blown movement — a Pickleball movement, that is.
The sport is gaining serious traction — and it’s not by accident. Guided by the Philippine Pickleball Federation (PPF), the sport is shifting from informal play to a structured, nationwide framework that brings together players, organizers and communities. The goal is ambitiously simple: grow the game sustainably and do it right.
Who’s drawing up the game plan? PPF. The organization is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission and the Philippine Olympic Committee, and a founding member of the Global Pickleball Federation. PPF means serious business, as they’re doing much more than just handing out paddles.
“In just a few years, we have seen tremendous organic growth (in Pickleball), and that’s something we celebrate. But now, it’s time to support that enthusiasm with systems that ensure fairness, credibility and long-term development,” said Shery Anne Cu, PPF president.
The federation is creating and setting standardized pathways for tournaments, officiating and coaching. This brings clarity and consistency to every level of play, ensuring that everyone, from energetic first-timers to seasoned senior players, can step into the court knowing that they’re part of an inclusive, safe and well-organized ecosystem.
Skechers has embraced Pickleball at its grassroots stage and advocated for PPF since the rise of the sport. Going beyond traditional support, it has developed a dedicated Pickleball footwear that’s engineered specifically for the court.
If there’s a defining moment that shows how far the sport has come, it’s this: the inaugural Skechers Pickleball 1st Philippine Pickleball Amateur Nationals, set to take place from 28 to 30 March at Tela Park Pickleball Center, Las Piñas City. The competitions will be the second tournament in contribution to the official national rankings. It’s a defining milestone for the federation’s long-term development plan. The event brings together amateur players from across the country to compete under standards that champion safety, fairness and excellence.
“For us, the Nationals mark a turning point for Pickleball in the country. It’s inspiring to see Filipinos step onto the court and into a more connected community,” said Sue Pasustento, country manager, Skechers Philippines.
Pickleball is shaping up to be more than a trend with all of these collective efforts. It’s a growing community sport supported by a strong national framework, powered by passion, guided by structure and driven by players who are just getting started. Events like the Nationals prove one thing clearly: the future of Filipino Pickleball isn’t just promising — it’s already at play.