Marcos: Airline grounding a ‘distinct possibility’ amid fuel surge

On Monday, budget carrier Cebu Pacific said it would suspend five international routes and reduce frequencies on nine others as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East push fuel costs higher.

In an advisory, the airline said it is recalibrating its network through October as jet fuel prices have “more than doubled compared with 2025 averages,” significantly increasing operating expenses.

The adjustments include temporary route suspensions and targeted frequency reductions across Southeast Asia and Australia.

Meanwhile, Energy Secretary Sharon Garin said the country’s fuel supply, including jet fuel, remains sufficient.

Garin said buffer stocks are in place, with around 45 days’ supply on average based on data from fuel companies.

She said gasoline supply is expected to last 53.14 days; diesel, 45.82 days; kerosene, 97.93 days; jet fuel, 38.62 days; fuel oil, 61.49 days; and liquefied petroleum gas, 23.51 days.

Garin added that supply continues to arrive, with the government coordinating with fuel-exporting countries such as South Korea, Japan, and China.