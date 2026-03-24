‘No crisis,’ but Marcos Jr. warns flights may be grounded

He added that airlines may be forced to carry enough fuel for round trips.

“So you will have to carry the fuel there and back – and that’s around here. The long haul is going to be a much more serious problem,” he said.

When asked about the possibility of flight disruptions, Marcos acknowledged the risk.

“We’re hoping not, but it’s a possibility. It’s a distinct possibility,” he said.

Despite this, Malacañang reiterated that there is no oil crisis, stressing that supply remains sufficient.

“Energy Secretary Sharon Garin has made it clear that, as of now, we are not yet considering this an oil crisis because our oil supply is complete and sufficient,” Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said.

She described the situation as a “price disruption” rather than a supply crisis, even as fuel prices continue to rise sharply due to tensions in the Middle East.

The Palace said the country maintains around 50 days’ worth of fuel supply, with ongoing efforts to secure additional sources.

However, the Philippines remains highly vulnerable to global price shocks, importing about 98 percent of its fuel requirements.

The government has rolled out subsidies and is seeking emergency powers to respond to the impact of rising fuel costs, particularly on the transport sector.