Lazada marks 14th year with record-setting events, sale push

The Philippines also contributed to two Guinness World Records set across multiple Southeast Asian markets, including the largest toast with soft drinks, which gathered 2,728 participants, and the most people unwrapping presents simultaneously, with 2,625 participants.

Locally, 26 LazMall brands joined the campaign, including Optimum Nutrition, Unilab, Breville, Xiaomi, and Kojie-San, among others, reinforcing Lazada’s position as a platform for global and local retailers.

The anniversary celebration also coincides with the launch of Lazada’s Birthday Sale, cccc discounts across multiple categories such as electronics, fashion, beauty and home essentials.

Promotions include flash deals of up to 90 percent off, vouchers worth up to P2,000, and access to new international brands entering the platform.

Lazada said the campaign reflects its continued efforts to expand beyond online transactions by fostering community engagement through both digital and offline experiences.