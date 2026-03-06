Zambales, DSWD launch ‘Tara, Basa program’

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Provincial Government of Zambales signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) for the “Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program” at Balin Sambali in Iba, Zambales on 4 March.

Governor Hermogenes E. Ebdane Jr. said the “Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program” is a reformatted educational assistance initiative of the DSWD aimed at improving the reading skills of young learners while providing guidance to both students and their parents.

He said the program targets to reach around 4,284 learners, 4,284 parents, 857 tutors, and 428 Youth Development Workers (YDWs) across Region III in 2026.

The MoA was signed by Ebdane along with DSWD Field Office 3 Assistant Regional Director for Operations Armont C. Pecina and President Ramon Magsaysay State University (PRMSU) vice president for Research Development Dr. Marlon James Dedicatoria.

Also present during the signing ceremony were OIC-DC Kristiane L. Romero of the Program Support Division and concurrent OIC of the Program Implementation Division of the Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program–National Program Management Office; OIC-DC Marites D. Liwanag of the Innovations Division; Botolan Mayor Jun Omar Ebdane; OIC-ASDS William Roderick R. Fallorin, CESO VI, of the Schools Division Office of Zambales; and OIC-PSWDO-Zambales Nadya T. Apostol.

Ebdane expressed hope that the program will contribute to the development of students in the province, emphasizing that the provincial government and DSWD are working together to provide quality education and help shape students into productive Zambaleños in the future.

Launched in 2023, the “Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program” is a developmental and community-based social protection initiative designed to improve the reading proficiency of elementary students while providing financial assistance to college students who serve as tutors through a cash-for-work scheme.