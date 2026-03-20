Manila literacy gaps linked to early services

Other cities posting high proportions included Las Piñas (44.2 percent), Parañaque (43.87 percent), Navotas (43.2 percent), Malabon (43.18 percent), Mandaluyong (41.43 percent), Pateros (41.19 percent), and Quezon City (39.71 percent).

Rates were slightly lower in Pasig (39.36 percent), Marikina (38.10 percent), Taguig (38.03 percent), and San Juan (36.63 percent).

Meanwhile, Valenzuela recorded the lowest share of struggling readers at 27.44 percent, followed by Makati (32.19 percent) and Caloocan (33.07 percent).

Service gaps flagged

Literacy outcomes appeared tied to gaps in early childhood programs, noting that 761 barangays in Metro Manila have no child development centers — including 479 in Manila and 116 in Pasay.

“These findings substantiate the importance of EDCOM 2’s earlier recommendation to create protected time in the school calendar for intensive remediation and to pursue out-of-the-box solutions to address learning gaps,” the commission said.

National data showed the problem extends beyond Metro Manila: most Grades 4 to 10 students nationwide fall under “struggling reader,” with rates ranging from 67 percent in Grade 5 to 88 percent in Grade 7.

EDCOM 2 executive director Karol Mark Yee said local leaders must take a more active role in reversing literacy declines.