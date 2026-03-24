Higher coal, RE mix to shave at least P2 off bills

“As of three weeks ago, the initial week of the conflict in the Middle East, we have simulated, and there was supposed to be a 16 percent increase in the price of electricity, especially in the Meralco area, because LNG is a supplier. We use LNG for some part of the Meralco generation,” she explained.

To shield consumers, the Energy Department is rebalancing power sources by dialing down the expensive fuel and dialing up coal and renewables.

“In simple terms, we’ll reduce generation from the expensive sources and increase the cheaper ones. The expensive ones are diesel and LNG. We’re trying to control that and then raise the share of renewables and coal, you know?” Garin said.

The government has coordinated with the Energy Regulatory Commission, coal-fired power plants, and Indonesia—country's top supplier—to ensure supply stability.

“We met with Indonesia, the Indonesian ambassador, and we got Indonesia to assure us of a steady supply of coal,” she said.

On additional coal imports, Garin said the need will hinge on demand and existing stock, noting domestic coal reserves are limited.

She stressed there are no current restrictions on imports from Indonesia, and any potential export limits are being closely monitored.

Contingency plans are in place to maximize local coal use and secure energy supply in case of disruptions.