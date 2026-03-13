ERC urged: Gradual power hikes needed to avoid price shock

While government intervention in electricity pricing has been clipped under the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001, the government may intervene in case of a shortage of supply, Gatchalian warned.

Pending proposals in Congress suggest suspending the excise tax and value-added tax (VAT) on petroleum products to cushion the inflationary impacts of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The Department of Finance warned that this will cost the government a whopping P136 billion in projected revenue shortfall until year-end, although this move will also "tame" inflation, according to the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DepDev).

DepDev Undersecretary Rosemarie Edillon projected that the inflation for March is poised to climb sharply to 4.5 to 5.1 percent from 2.1 percent in February, if the Dubai crude oil reaches $100 per barrel.

The inflation rate, she added, could further spike to 6.3 to 7.5 percent if the Dubai spot price hits $140 per barrel.

However, Edillon said if pending proposals to suspend the excise tax were to be passed into law, it would temper the possible inflationary effects of the oil crisis, keeping the inflation between 3.6 and 4.2 percent under the first scenario, while between 5.4 and 6.6. percent under the second or the “worst-case” scenario.