DSWD urges drivers to confirm on LTFRB portal for fuel subsidy rollout

The Department of Social Welfare and Development sought to clarify confusion on the part of its beneficiaries in its upcoming distribution of the P5,000 cash relief assistance this week.
It said that the list of Transport Network Vehicle Services drivers that were going to receive the subsidy was going to come from the Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board, under the Department of Transportation.
“Sa hanay ng DSWD, patuloy kaming nakikipag-ugnayan sa kanila para ma-prepare namin ang payroll na gagamitin sa pamamahagi ng cash relief assistance sa mga drivers na patuloy na naaapektuhan ng mataas na presyo ng langis sa merkado,” said Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao.
Dumlao urged drivers to utilize the online website of the regulatory board to check and confirm prior to proceeding to the payout sites that their names were included in the batch of beneficiaries this Tuesday, March 24.
Based on a post from the LTFRB on its social media platform, drivers from Grab, Utol, Toktok, Pure Ride, Maxim, Joyride, InDrive, Hirna, Go Cab, Angcars, Unlala, Hail, PeekUp, and Para Express were going to be receiving the subsidies.
It also indicated the payout centers located in each of the 12 local government units within Metro Manila and that the roll out was going to be done based on the first letter of the last name of drivers.
The cash relief assistance was a program of the DSWD through its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation with a goal of helping drivers to cope with the continuous rise of oil prices due to the tensions in the Middle East.
After the rollout of the assistance to 27,000 TNVS drivers on Tuesday, 21,700 PUJ drivers are set to receive their subsidies on Wednesday, March 25.
Meanwhile, distribution for 137,700 delivery riders will commence from March 26-27 followed by 27,600 motorcycle taxi drivers on March 28.
Drivers are only required to bring the original copy and a photocopy of their driver’s license to the designated sites.