DSWD urges drivers to confirm on LTFRB portal for fuel subsidy rollout

It also indicated the payout centers located in each of the 12 local government units within Metro Manila and that the roll out was going to be done based on the first letter of the last name of drivers.

The cash relief assistance was a program of the DSWD through its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation with a goal of helping drivers to cope with the continuous rise of oil prices due to the tensions in the Middle East.

After the rollout of the assistance to 27,000 TNVS drivers on Tuesday, 21,700 PUJ drivers are set to receive their subsidies on Wednesday, March 25.

Meanwhile, distribution for 137,700 delivery riders will commence from March 26-27 followed by 27,600 motorcycle taxi drivers on March 28.

Drivers are only required to bring the original copy and a photocopy of their driver’s license to the designated sites.