DPWH inspects waterways ahead of rainy season

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has begun inspecting waterways in major cities across the country as it prepares for the onset of the rainy season.

DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon said the inspections are part of a directive from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to ensure that drainage systems nationwide are cleared and ready to prevent flooding.

Dizon said inspections have already been conducted in San Juan City and Las Piñas City as part of the agency’s expanded operations.

Aside from Metro Manila, drainage clearing and declogging operations are also underway in Metro Cebu and Bacolod City in the Visayas.

The DPWH chief said it is the first time such operations are being carried out on a wider scale to ensure waterways remain clear before the rainy season.

The DPWH said clearing waterways and drainage systems ahead of heavy rains is a critical preventive measure to mitigate flooding, protect infrastructure and reduce public health risks.

The agency has set a 2026 deadline for a comprehensive nationwide cleanup of canals, rivers and drainage systems to help alleviate flooding or at least speed up the recession of floodwaters.

According to the DPWH, removing debris, silt and garbage from canals and rivers restores their capacity to handle heavy rainfall and prevents overflow.

Proper drainage systems are also essential in preventing water accumulation that can damage road surfaces, building foundations and underground utilities.

The agency also warned that stagnant and clogged waterways can become breeding grounds for mosquitoes and bacteria, increasing the risk of waterborne diseases.

The DPWH said regular cleaning operations, including desilting and declogging, are being conducted to ensure that water flows freely to its final exit points and to prevent flooding.

These efforts include dredging activities, repairing drainage gaps in flood-prone and low-lying areas, and removing trash, sediment and even illegal structures that obstruct waterways.

The DPWH is also coordinating with local government units (LGUs) and community members to carry out broader and faster cleanup efforts.

Dizon earlier said the Marcos administration’s timeline for the nationwide cleanup is before the start of the 2026 rainy season.

He added that the DPWH is working closely with the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and local chief executives in the National Capital Region to meet the target.