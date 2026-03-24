DoT ramps up push for Muslim-friendly tourism

She said halal culinary tourism aims to address concerns over limited food options for Muslim travelers, noting the issue is often due to a lack of awareness rather than supply.

“Instead of an absence of the food itself, what we actually have here is a lack of awareness as to what the Philippines already has,” she said Tuesday during the 3rd Halal and Muslim-Friendly Tourism Forum at the Embassy of Malaysia in Makati City.

Valderrosa-Abubakar said the “halal and heritage” initiative seeks to highlight the country’s Muslim history, particularly in Mindanao and the Bangsamoro region, where much of the Muslim population is concentrated. She said the government is looking to develop tourism circuits showcasing Islamic heritage and historical sites.

For its “Halal Philippines” branding, the DoT is promoting the country as a preferred destination for Muslim travelers through events and marketing campaigns.

She cited the agency’s halal travel expo, SALAAM, which brings together tourism stakeholders, halal-certified products, and Muslim-friendly destinations, and features food, fashion, and tourism services, along with information on halal certification.

The expo is scheduled to return from19 to 21 June at Gateway Mall in Quezon City, with organizers planning a larger edition.