DoT ramps up push for Muslim-friendly tourism

The Department of Tourism (DoT) is stepping up efforts to position the Philippines as a Muslim-friendly destination, outlining a four-point agenda to expand halal tourism.
Tourism Undersecretary Myra Paz Valderrosa-Abubakar said the agency is focusing on halal culinary tourism, halal and heritage promotion, branding the country as “Halal Philippines,” and strengthening accreditation standards for Muslim-friendly establishments.
She said halal culinary tourism aims to address concerns over limited food options for Muslim travelers, noting the issue is often due to a lack of awareness rather than supply.
“Instead of an absence of the food itself, what we actually have here is a lack of awareness as to what the Philippines already has,” she said Tuesday during the 3rd Halal and Muslim-Friendly Tourism Forum at the Embassy of Malaysia in Makati City.
Valderrosa-Abubakar said the “halal and heritage” initiative seeks to highlight the country’s Muslim history, particularly in Mindanao and the Bangsamoro region, where much of the Muslim population is concentrated. She said the government is looking to develop tourism circuits showcasing Islamic heritage and historical sites.
For its “Halal Philippines” branding, the DoT is promoting the country as a preferred destination for Muslim travelers through events and marketing campaigns.
She cited the agency’s halal travel expo, SALAAM, which brings together tourism stakeholders, halal-certified products, and Muslim-friendly destinations, and features food, fashion, and tourism services, along with information on halal certification.
The expo is scheduled to return from19 to 21 June at Gateway Mall in Quezon City, with organizers planning a larger edition.
The DoT has also released a three-volume Muslim-friendly travelogue highlighting Islamic culture, destinations, and halal cuisine in the country, in response to growing demand for curated travel experiences, she said.
On standards, Valderrosa-Abubakar said the agency updated its guidelines for Muslim-friendly accommodation establishments under a 2024 circular, adding provisions on online booking, family-oriented facilities, and streamlined requirements.
“Gathering feedback from our recognized hotels and resorts, we have added provisions on online booking, family entertainment rooms, and streamlined checklists in order to incentivize the program and increase its practicality while also properly addressing the needs and sensitivities of our Muslim travelers,” she said, adding that the DoT plans to expand the program nationwide and is gathering applications from more establishments.
There are currently 65 DoT-recognized Muslim-friendly accommodation establishments across the country, she said.
“We want to make sure that our destinations are inclusive and welcoming to travelers of all faiths and cultures,” she said. “There is still much more to do, but we can truly stand alongside our neighbors in the field of halal travel.”