GTBA thanks Frasco, cites role in halal tourism push

“It was your guidance that the partnership between GTBA and the Department of Tourism was forged,” Taylan said.

She credited Frasco with recognizing the potential of halal tourism beyond market opportunities, describing it as a driver of sustainable livelihoods and a way to showcase the Philippines globally.

Taylan added that Frasco viewed tourism as “more than destinations and dollars,” but as a means to improve lives.

Frasco was removed as tourism chief on 12 March by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.. She had led the DoT since 2022 and was later appointed presidential adviser for sustainable and resilient communities.

Carrying forward the agenda

During the event, GTBA also held its first general membership assembly and oath-taking ceremony.

Taylan said the group would continue working with embassies, local government units and tourism stakeholders to advance industry goals.

She said GTBA aims to build on gains made since 2023 and position the Philippines as a leading halal tourism destination in Southeast Asia.

“We are confident that 2026 will bring greater growth and opportunity,” Taylan said.