Three-term school calendar gets DepEd green light

DepEd officials have highlighted lost classroom days, citing figures from School Year 2023–2024 showing up to 53 school days disrupted.

Under the new structure, the academic year will begin with a short “Opening Block” for assessments and planning, followed by extended instructional periods and consolidated end-of-term activities.

However, teacher groups and some lawmakers have been vocal about shortcomings in how the policy was developed and approved.

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) previously called for the halt of the three-term calendar, accusing DepEd of pushing the plan through without adequate consultation and meaningful engagement with teachers on the ground.

“It was approved hastily… without transparent evaluation or evidence that it will improve learning,” said ACT Chairperson Ruby Bernardo, echoing wider concerns that structural tweak alone won’t fix deeper systemic challenges in Philippine basic education.

Beyond teacher groups, lawmakers have also raised questions about the proposal.

The Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2) stressed that a minimum of 180 instructional days must be protected regardless of calendar structure.

“If that means kakain niya ng April at May, ako for me, so be it. Kesa kada taon nagma-mass promote tayo ng hindi pa naman handa,” EDCOM 2 co-chairperson Sen. Bam Aquino said.

Meanwhile, some education stakeholders — including parents’ groups — have signaled support for the change, pointing to potential benefits in continuity and planning.

“For us at the NPTA, we fully support it because it is also being done in first world countries, such as Singapore, Japan and Finland and other countries. If they can do it, why can’t it be done in the Philippines?” National Parents-Teachers Association president Willy Rodriguez said in a radio interview.



The shorter school calendar was approved by the Economy and Development (ED) Council, chaired by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., last Thursday, reorganizing the year into three longer instructional terms instead of the current four-quarter setup.