Digital portal speeds farm loans in Negros

About 230 farmers submitted loan applications during a recent orientation with assistance from the Cooperative Bank of Negros Oriental, one of the program’s partner lending conduits. The platform supports the Agri-Puhunan and Pantawid (APP) Program, which provides financing to farmers.

ACE Portal 2.0 streamlines data encoding, verification and processing, reducing paperwork and shortening procedures that often slow down access to credit. The system also improves coordination between farmers and partner lenders responsible for releasing funds.

Nationwide, 3,808 farmers have already enrolled in the APP Program, reflecting increasing participation in digital platforms aimed at expanding financial services in the agriculture sector.