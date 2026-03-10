Digital portal speeds farm loans in Negros

A digital platform launched in Negros Oriental is helping farmers secure government-backed loans more quickly by allowing them to complete applications and requirements during on-site registration activities.
The Department of Agriculture–Agricultural Credit Policy Council (ACPC) recently introduced the upgraded Agri-Credit e-Portal, or ACE Portal 2.0, in Bayawan City, allowing farmers to apply for loans and complete requirements during on-site field activities.
About 230 farmers submitted loan applications during a recent orientation with assistance from the Cooperative Bank of Negros Oriental, one of the program’s partner lending conduits. The platform supports the Agri-Puhunan and Pantawid (APP) Program, which provides financing to farmers.
ACE Portal 2.0 streamlines data encoding, verification and processing, reducing paperwork and shortening procedures that often slow down access to credit. The system also improves coordination between farmers and partner lenders responsible for releasing funds.
Nationwide, 3,808 farmers have already enrolled in the APP Program, reflecting increasing participation in digital platforms aimed at expanding financial services in the agriculture sector.
ACPC Executive Director Rallen Verdadero said bringing the program directly to farming communities helps expand access to financing.
“This onboarding is a great opportunity because government agencies are reaching out directly to communities to bring programs and services to our farmers,” Verdadero said.
Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said the initiative supports efforts to modernize agriculture and improve farmers’ access to financial services.
“Programs like APP, supported by digital tools such as ACE Portal 2.0, are part of our efforts to modernize Philippine agriculture by making financial services faster, simpler and closer to our farmers,” Tiu Laurel said. “By improving access to credit and support services, we empower farmers to invest in productivity, strengthen food security and build a more resilient agricultural sector.”