DA speeds up Negros Oriental farm loans

During a recent orientation, approximately 230 farmers submitted loan applications with assistance from the Cooperative Bank of Negros Oriental, a partner lending conduit. The platform supports the Agri-Puhunan and Pantawid (APP) Program, which provides essential financing to the agricultural sector.

The system is designed to improve coordination between farmers and the lenders responsible for releasing funds. Nationwide, 3,808 farmers have already enrolled in the APP Program, reflecting a growing shift toward digital financial services in agriculture.

ACPC executive director Rallen Verdadero said bringing the program directly to farming communities is key to expanding financial reach.

“This onboarding is a great opportunity because government agencies are reaching out directly to communities to bring programs and services to our farmers,” Verdadero said.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said the initiative is part of a broader push to modernize the industry.

“Programs like APP, supported by digital tools such as ACE Portal 2.0, are part of our efforts to modernize Philippine agriculture by making financial services faster, simpler, and closer to our farmers,” Laurel said.

He added that by improving access to credit, the government aims to empower farmers to invest in productivity and strengthen national food security.