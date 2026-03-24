CAAP cuts airport fees, passenger charges starting April

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines will reduce aeronautical fees and passenger service charges starting 1 April to help cushion the impact of rising global fuel prices.
CAAP said the move follows the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and the Department of Transportation led by Secretary Vince Dizon, as part of government efforts to support both airlines and passengers.
Passenger Service Charges will be lowered for both international and domestic flights.
For international flights, PSC will be reduced to P700 from P900. Domestic passengers will pay between P150 and P200, down from P350.
Principal Class 1 airports will charge P150 to P200, while Principal Class 2 airports will set fees at P100. Community airports will charge P50, half of the previous P100 rate.
CAAP also said airline aeronautical fees will be cut by up to 50 percent, translating to as much as P5,000 less per landing.
“We will ensure that all transport groups, including operators, drivers, and commuters, can rely on the government’s support. They can expect that we will implement various initiatives so that we can ease the impact of the wars in the Middle East,” Dizon said.
The agency said the adjustments are aimed at providing immediate relief as fuel costs continue to climb due to geopolitical tensions.