Gov’t orders cut in airport charges amid jet fuel surge

“Because of this, the Transportation Secretary has instructed CAAP to reduce PSC and airport navigation charges at all CAAP-operated airports as part of measures to help lower the operating costs of airlines,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the CAB has shortened the evaluation and implementation period for fare adjustments from one month to 15 days to allow any drop in jet fuel prices to be reflected in airline ticket prices more quickly.

“The government continues to monitor the situation and coordinate with the aviation industry to ensure that air travel remains safe, reliable, and affordable for the public,” it added.