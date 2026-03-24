Bus terminal forced to lessen trips due to lack of passengers

As a result, the terminal that he works for was said to cut its daily trips to Bicol and other regions of southern Luzon in half, going from an average of 16 to just eight.

In an effort to make the most of the trips, Bibon said that the company has also resorted to combining schedules of buses which may utilize the same route to reach their respective destinations.

“Ginagawa nga po namin ay kapag talagang walang wala talaga at kaunti lang, cinocombine na po namin at luge po ang kompanya,” he explained.

He noted that customers who booked their trips ahead of time are contacted and informed of the updated schedule to ensure that they would not have to wait for a long time at the terminals.

As for passengers that may not make it to the new time, Bibon said that they offer the option of rebooking to a different date that works best for the individual.

The combination of trips was done as a cost-effective measure to ensure that gas was not wasted on trips that carried barely 50 percent of a bus’ maximum capacity.

Bibon asserted that the issue was a unique situation in all his years working as a dispatcher in the terminal.

“Hindi naman nangyayari samin yan taon taon eh, dahil matagal na po ako dito naka pwesto, pinaka mahinang takbo namin diyan kapag talagang walang wala, mahina, 12 eh ngayon walo,” he said.