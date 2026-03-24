Lesser Bus Trips

According to the dispatcher, Ronnie Betido, the recent continous oil price hike led them to provide more buses to passengers going to Bicol, and back to Manila.
“Sa mahal ng diesel, tapos iilan lang ang sakay, talagang malulugi,” he mentioned.
While there might be seasons where the passengers are overflowing, Betido mentioned that on normal days, there are only few.
Time difference wise, Betido also mentioned that there are gaps of buses boarding up to five hours, comparing than before. He also added that travel time for their buses are longer, with a span of eight to ten hours, just to reach Manila.
While there is still time for bus departure, these days, Betido mentioned that if there are fewer
These days, since diesel has reached to 120 pesos per liter, he mentions that they are just trying to find avenues for them to sustain the business.| Aram Lascano