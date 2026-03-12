Philippine Book Festival 2026 opens, highlights literacy, Filipino literature

The Philippine Book Festival (PBF) 2026 opens this week as it highlights the role of books and Filipino literature in strengthening the country’s literacy levels.

The four-day festival, organized by the National Book Development Board (NBDB), runs until March 15 at the SM Megamall Megatrade Hall and features publishers, authors, educators, and readers converging to celebrate local storytelling and book culture.

“While we are moving forward toward digital transformation, we remain invested in what continues to matter — encouraging our learners to strengthen their literacy through books,” Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Sonny Angara said.

The festival also highlights DepEd’s partnership with the NBDB, which received ₱206.571 million to support writers, publishers, and literacy-focused initiatives.

This year’s Philippine Book Festival features dedicated zones to engage readers of all ages — including the Gubat ng Karunungan for workshops and masterclasses, and Lugar Lagdaan for author meet-and-greets — strengthening its role as the country’s largest celebration of the written word.

Since its launch in 2023, the PBF has sought to address gaps in book access and affordability while elevating Filipino authors and stories.

DepEd said its renewed support for the festival aligns with its goal of promoting reading as a foundation for national development.

“Books serve as vital bridges connecting our learners to new knowledge and to their identity,” Angara said.