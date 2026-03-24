Bulacan extends aid to 8 repatriated OFWs from Middle East

CITY OF MALOLOS, Bulacan — Eight overseas Filipino workers repatriated from the Middle East due to escalating regional tensions have received financial and relief assistance from the provincial government of Bulacan.
Each returning worker was given P10,000 in cash assistance, along with two cavans of rice, food packs, and boxes of fruits to help them restart their lives.
The workers arrived on 23 March via a chartered flight from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, landing at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City. They were later transported to the Bulacan Provincial Capitol by the Provincial Public Employment Service Office.
Governor Daniel R. Fernando assured continued support for the returning workers, including assistance in finding employment.
“Hindi natin pababayaan ang mga modernong bayani natin. Ang tulong na ito ay para makatulong sa kanilang pagbabalik at pagbangon muli, at handa rin tayong tumulong sa paghahanap ng trabaho na angkop sa kanilang mga kasanayan sa pamamagitan ng mga buwanang job fair,” Fernando said.
PESO head Engr. Egbert R. Robles recounted the ordeal faced by some of the repatriates.
“Ilan sa kanila ang naglakad ng 12 oras sa kadiliman para humanap ng tulong, hindi alam kung makakauwi pa sila ligtas. Ngayong nandito na sila, tayo naman ang gagabay sa kanila,” Robles said.
Aside from the provincial assistance, the workers also received financial aid from President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. through the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and the Department of Migrant Workers.