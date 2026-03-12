DSWD provides assistance to repatriated OFWs

The Department of Social Welfare and Development announced on Thursday that 410 Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) forced to return to the country due to the ongoing tensions in the Middle East have received services from its various programs.

Juan Carlo Marquez, assistant secretary of the DSWD’s Policy and Planning Group, said that the department was working closely with the repatriation efforts of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).