Aurora suspends gov’t work on 26 March due to power outage

BALER, Aurora — The Provincial Government of Aurora will suspend all office operations on Thursday, 26 March, due to a scheduled province-wide power interruption by the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines.
The suspension is covered by Memorandum Order No. 02-26, Series of 2026, signed by Vice Gov. Patrick Alexis Angara and posted on the provincial government’s official page.
Power supply is expected to be cut from 6:15 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
“Ang hakbang na ito ay para makatipid tayo ng enerhiya at masiguro na wasto ang paggamit ng pondo ng lalawigan,” Angara said.
He said essential services, including health and emergency response, will remain operational throughout the power interruption to ensure public safety.
The provincial government said regular office work will resume on Friday, 27 March, with adjusted working hours from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.