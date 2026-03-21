Bulacan enforces energy conservation measures amid Middle East crisis

The Provincial Government has implemented province-wide energy conservation efforts in response to the impact of the Middle East crisis.

The implementation is under the directive of Governor Daniel R. Fernando and is in line with a memorandum issued by Malacañang.

Under Memorandum Circular No. 114, all government agencies and instrumentalities were ordered “to strictly adopt energy conservation protocols” to reduce the energy footprint of government operations and optimize the use of public resources, as current geopolitical tensions affect the global market, particularly the rapid increase in fuel prices.

As a swift response to the crisis, Fernando ordered the local execution of Memorandum DRF-0306026-111, or the “Lokal na Pagpapatupad ng Mga Hakbang sa Pagtitipid ng Enerhiya.”

The directive includes a four-day onsite work arrangement for government offices; a 10% to 20% decrease in the actual consumption of electricity and gas; restrictions on official travel for all government vehicles, except for necessary public service; the use of online and virtual meetings; support for alternative work arrangements that promote energy conservation; and the adoption of other means of transportation to work.

“Hinihikayat ko ang pakikiisa ng lahat sa pagpapatupad ng mga energy conservation protocol sa paraang hindi naaantala ang paghahatid ng serbisyo sa ating mga mamamayan,” Fernando said during the Chairperson’s Hour in the recently concluded 2026 First Quarter Joint Meeting of the Provincial Peace and Order Council, Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Council, and Provincial Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict.

The governor also assured Bulakenyos that the Provincial Government is coordinating with other agencies to ensure fair pricing of local goods, gasoline, and services.

“Sa tuwina ay katuwang natin ang PNP, DTI, at Local Price Coordinating Council upang matiyak na hindi masasamantala ang kritikal na sitwasyon—lalo na sa posibleng pagtaas ng presyo ng petrolyo, mga pangunahing bilihin, at serbisyo,” he said.

Furthermore, Fernando urged Capitol employees—especially those who live nearby and have the means—to join the “bike-to-work” initiative as part of ongoing campaigns to conserve energy, reduce pollution, and promote a healthy lifestyle.

This came after he attended a briefing on local contingency measures on rising global fuel prices on 17 March, organized by the Department of the Interior and Local Government and the Department of Energy.

“Maaaring maliit na hakbang ito para sa bawat isa, ngunit kapag pinagsama-sama ang ating mga pagsisikap, ito ay nagiging malaking ambag para sa lalawigan at bansa,” he said.