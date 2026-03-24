Army chief commends 2ID at 50th anniversary rites

Philippine Army chief Lt. Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete on 23 March commended the 2nd Infantry “Jungle Fighter” Division for its role in maintaining peace and supporting development in Southern Tagalog as it marked its 50th founding anniversary.

Nafarrete praised the division’s personnel for their contribution to achieving sustained security in the region and urged them to further strengthen their External Security Operations capabilities in line with the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept and the Land Defense Concept.