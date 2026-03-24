Army chief commends 2ID at 50th anniversary rites

Philippine Army chief Lt. Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete on 23 March commended the 2nd Infantry “Jungle Fighter” Division for its role in maintaining peace and supporting development in Southern Tagalog as it marked its 50th founding anniversary.
Nafarrete praised the division’s personnel for their contribution to achieving sustained security in the region and urged them to further strengthen their External Security Operations capabilities in line with the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept and the Land Defense Concept.
The anniversary celebration was held at Camp General Mateo Capinpin, where the Army chief joined 2ID commander Maj. Gen. Ramon P. Zagala in inspecting newly acquired assets, including four forward trucks and two minibuses.
The inspection, the Army said, underscores efforts to enhance mobility, responsiveness, and overall mission readiness.
Nafarrete and Zagala also led the inauguration of two newly renovated quarters, part of the division’s ongoing infrastructure development program aimed at improving living conditions and supporting personnel welfare.
The Philippine Army recognized the division’s five decades of service, highlighting its role in securing communities and contributing to stability in Southern Tagalog.