10th Infantry Division bags top Army honors at 129th anniversary

The Philippine Army’s 10th Infantry (Agila) Division was recognized for its performance and innovation after winning two major awards during the Army’s 129th founding anniversary on 19 March 2026 at Fort Andres Bonifacio in Taguig City.

The division received the Commanding General, Philippine Army Streamer for Overall Unit Excellence, also known as KAHUSAYAN, one of the highest unit awards given to infantry divisions that demonstrate outstanding leadership, administration, training and operational readiness.