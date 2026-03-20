10th Infantry Division bags top Army honors at 129th anniversary

The Philippine Army’s 10th Infantry (Agila) Division was recognized for its performance and innovation after winning two major awards during the Army’s 129th founding anniversary on 19 March 2026 at Fort Andres Bonifacio in Taguig City.
The division received the Commanding General, Philippine Army Streamer for Overall Unit Excellence, also known as KAHUSAYAN, one of the highest unit awards given to infantry divisions that demonstrate outstanding leadership, administration, training and operational readiness.
The award was received by Maj. Gen. Alvin Luzon, commander of the 10th Infantry Division.
The unit’s 10th Station Hospital was also honored with the LIKHA streamer for innovation, recognizing its efforts to improve military healthcare services through more efficient and accessible diagnostic systems.
Col. May Maaño, commanding officer of the hospital, accepted the award on behalf of the unit.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., Armed Forces Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., and Philippine Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete led the anniversary rites.
The celebration carried the theme “Ang Inyong Matatag na Hukbong Katihan,” highlighting the Army’s role in national security, nation-building and disaster response.
Luzon said the recognition reflects the dedication of troops in delivering mission-ready and service-oriented operations.
“These awards reflect the unwavering dedication and professionalism of our Agila Troopers in delivering mission-ready and people-centered service in support of the Philippine Army’s mandate,” he said.
The awards place the 10th Infantry Division among the Army’s top-performing units in both operational excellence and innovation.