Army chief visits Visayas brigades, cites gains vs insurgents

In his message to the troops, Nafarrete acknowledged the sacrifices made by soldiers, many of whom spend long periods away from their families while carrying out combat duties.

He said these efforts contribute to the Army’s broader goal of becoming a world-class, multi-mission-ready and cross-domain capable force.

During his interaction with personnel of the 302nd Infantry Brigade, Nafarrete also reminded soldiers to maintain discipline and respect for local communities within their areas of responsibility.

He said these qualities strengthen public trust in the armed forces and distinguish professional soldiers.

Nafarrete added that the Army’s operational successes reflect not only battlefield achievements but also the overall welfare and morale of its personnel and their families.