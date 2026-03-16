Army chief visits Visayas brigades, cites gains vs insurgents

The Philippine Army chief visited key infantry brigades in Western and Central Visayas to reinforce frontline operations and commend troops for their gains against communist insurgents.
Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete said Monday that he inspected the headquarters of the 301st “Bayanihan” Brigade, 302nd Infantry “Achiever” Brigade and the 303rd Infantry “Brown Eagle” Brigade on 13 March.
The brigades operate under the 3rd Infantry Division, also known as the “Spearhead” Division.
During the visit, Nafarrete highlighted the recent accomplishments of the brigades, particularly the 301st Infantry Brigade, which was awarded the Armed Forces of the Philippines Campaign Streamer Award in December 2025 by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
The award recognized the brigade’s successful operations that led to the dismantling of a Communist Terrorist Group’s striking force in Panay Island.
In his message to the troops, Nafarrete acknowledged the sacrifices made by soldiers, many of whom spend long periods away from their families while carrying out combat duties.
He said these efforts contribute to the Army’s broader goal of becoming a world-class, multi-mission-ready and cross-domain capable force.
During his interaction with personnel of the 302nd Infantry Brigade, Nafarrete also reminded soldiers to maintain discipline and respect for local communities within their areas of responsibility.
He said these qualities strengthen public trust in the armed forces and distinguish professional soldiers.
Nafarrete added that the Army’s operational successes reflect not only battlefield achievements but also the overall welfare and morale of its personnel and their families.