Anne Curtis on breakup rumors: ‘Learn the art of dedma’

Rather than addressing the rumor head-on, Curtis said she chooses not to dwell on unverified claims—a mindset she has developed over years in the spotlight.

“I’ve been in the industry for so long, and so many controversies have come my way. And I still live by that same motto I came up with years ago: Learn the Art of Dedma,” she said.

For Curtis, the emotional cost of overthinking public speculation simply is not worth it.

“Don’t stress about it because I feel like when you stress about things, and I’m speaking from experience, sometimes it manifests in your body. So, why would you do that to yourself? If you give it five or 10 seconds, a minute, then after that let it go,” she added.

A steady relationship

Curtis also spoke about her marriage, describing it as grounded in balance rather than conflict.

“I think sa isang relasyon, normal lang naman ‘yun and in fact, Erwan is the type who doesn’t get into fights. Never kami nagsisigawan. That’s why we’re compatible because he’s the calm to my crazy,” she said.

Now in her 40s, she said she has grown more secure and at peace, focusing less on outside opinions and more on what truly matters.

“I feel like any insecurity, any doubt you might have led towards your 40, you lose all of that. You become confident in yourself. You know what you want in life or you may have achieved it already, so I feel like it becomes a lot calmer, like you are more at peace,” she said.

From cringe to core memories

Looking back, Curtis said even her most embarrassing moments have become part of her growth.

“They even become funny memories that you had. Nakakatawa na meron kang ganun na experience. So those cringe-worthy memories actually become super core memories,” she said.

These days, she finds joy in simpler moments, especially with her longtime circle of friends, including Isabelle Daza, Georgina Wilson, Solenn Heussaff, Liz Uy, and Bea Soriano Dee.

“It’s still the same. We still talk the same. We chat the same way, except now when we get together, it’s sometimes also a playdate,” she said.

“I feel like if ever there’s a change, the topics now are a little bit more mature than they used to be. It’s all adulting now versus before when we were talking about, ‘What we’re gonna do tonight?’ The conversations have changed completely,” she added.

Speaking out

Beyond rumors, Curtis also addressed a recent controversy involving remarks made about her in a public setting.

“By now, many of you have heard the remarks made by Mr. Bong Suntay. A vulgar, sexualized analogy. My name disgustingly used without my consent, in the wrong context, and more importantly, without an ounce of respect. My initial reaction was one of shock. I was hurt, disturbed by how perverted it was, and angry. But now my thoughts are clear. What happened to me isn’t rare. It happens to women every day… in offices, in group chats, in rooms where men think no one is listening, or worse, in rooms where they know everyone is and simply don’t care. What made this incident different is that it came from someone holding public office.”

Curtis said she is seeking legal advice and using the moment to call attention to a broader issue affecting women.

Through it all, she remains grounded—choosing clarity over noise and intention over speculation.