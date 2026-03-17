Anne Curtis: Change starts when men call it out

The feature marks Curtis’ first major magazine cover since she became the subject of controversy following remarks made by a public official during a congressional proceeding.

While the incident sparked widespread discussion online, Curtis said her response was not immediate—not out of hesitation, but due to circumstances beyond her control.

She and her family were in Oman during a period of travel disruption, delaying her ability to address the issue publicly. When she eventually spoke, her words reflected both candor and emotional weight.

Curtis described the remark directed at her as a “vulgar, sexualized analogy” that left her feeling “hurt, disturbed, and angry.”

Drawing the line

Curtis made clear that while an apology was issued, not all apologies carry the same weight.

She rejected the one directed at her but acknowledged a separate gesture of accountability from the congressman’s wife, whom she addressed with empathy.

As both a wife and a mother, Curtis expressed understanding of the impact such incidents can have on families.

She spoke of “that particular kind of embarrassment, that helplessness, that quiet of watching someone choose so poorly in public.”

Curtis stressed that the family should not be dragged into the controversy, saying they “deserve to be left out of it entirely.”

Turning pain into purpose

Beyond the controversy, Curtis’ message centers on collective responsibility and the need to confront long-standing behavior.

Her call is not just a response to a single incident but a broader push to challenge patterns that persist in everyday interactions.

By urging men to speak up within their own spaces, she underscores that cultural change often begins in private moments—when silence is replaced with accountability.

A voice beyond entertainment

One of the most recognizable figures in Philippine entertainment, Curtis continues to expand her influence beyond the screen.

Through candor and conviction, she uses her platform to push for dialogue and action—underscoring that progress requires more than awareness.

And as she puts it, change begins when people choose to speak, especially when it matters most.