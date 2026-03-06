Anne Curtis shares message on dignity for women after hearing remark

Actress and television host Anne Curtis drew attention online after sharing a message emphasizing dignity, respect and safety for women and girls following the controversy over remarks made during a congressional hearing.

Instead of issuing a lengthy personal statement, Curtis reposted a message from UNICEF Philippines highlighting respect for women in both public and private spaces.

“Every woman and girl deserves dignity, respect, and safety in every space, including public institutions and online,” the message read.

The post quickly circulated on social media and became part of a wider discussion on gender respect and accountability as the Philippines marks National Women’s Month this March 2026.

The conversation began after Quezon City Rep. Jesus “Bong” Suntay made controversial remarks during a 3 March hearing of the House Committee on Justice while discussing impeachment complaints against the vice president.

During the hearing, Suntay referenced Curtis in what he described as a hypothetical scenario.

“Minsan nasa Shangri-La ako, nakita ko si Anne Curtis, ang ganda-ganda pala niya. May desire sa loob ko na nag-init talaga at na-imagine ko na lang ang pwedeng mangyari… siyempre hindi ako pwedeng kasuhan dahil kung ano-ano ang na-imagine ko,” he said.

The remark drew criticism online and from several officials, with critics describing it as inappropriate and disrespectful.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said the comment runs counter to the city’s “Bawal Bastos” ordinance, which penalizes gender-based harassment in public spaces.

The Philippine Commission on Women also expressed concern, describing the statement as “a declaration of predatory desire.”

The issue has since led to an ethics complaint against Suntay and a formal investigation, despite his public apology to the public and the actress.

Curtis’ decision to amplify the UNICEF message rather than issue a direct response was widely shared by supporters, who said it shifted the focus toward respect and dignity for women.

The post also served as a reminder of the continuing importance of conversations about women’s rights and safety, particularly during National Women’s Month.