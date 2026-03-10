16 nabbed, P101K shabu seized in Nueva Ecija ops

Police arrested 16 individuals and seized more than ₱101,000 worth of suspected shabu in a series of anti-crime operations across Nueva Ecija, the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) reported Tuesday.

Authorities said 13 of those arrested were linked to illegal drug activities, while one suspect was apprehended on robbery charges.

The operations were conducted by police units in several areas, including Palayan City, Jaen, Science City of Muñoz, General Tinio, Cabanatuan City, Gapan City, Cuyapo, General Natividad, San Antonio, Talavera and Zaragoza.

“Authorities recovered a total of 14.91 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride, with an estimated street value of around ₱101,388,” the report said.

The robbery suspect, a 39-year-old farmer from Jaen, was arrested during a manhunt operation by virtue of a warrant of arrest. The charge carries a recommended bail of ₱36,000.

Meanwhile, two individuals voluntarily surrendered loose firearms to the police stations in Lupao and Peñaranda under the provincial government’s Balik-Baril program.

Acting provincial operations director PCol. Ritchie R. Claravall said police will continue to intensify efforts against crime and illegal drugs in the province.

"We cannot be complacent. We're going after both crime and drugs because they threaten our communities," Claravall said.

Authorities are preparing charges against the suspects. Those involved in drug cases will face violations of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, while the robbery suspect will be charged under the Revised Penal Code.

All suspects are currently under police custody at their respective stations pending further processing.