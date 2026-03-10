Nueva Ecija police ops net 16 violators

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Police arrested 16 people and seized more than P101,000 worth of suspected shabu in a series of anti-crime operations across Nueva Ecija, officials said Tuesday.
Police Regional Office 3 reported that 13 of the suspects were apprehended for alleged involvement in illegal drug trading, while one was arrested on robbery charges. The operations spanned multiple municipalities, including Palayan City, Jaen, Science City of Muñoz, Cabanatuan City, and Gapan City.
Authorities recovered 14.91 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P101,388.
In Jaen, officers serving an arrest warrant apprehended a 39-year-old farmer facing robbery charges. A judge had previously set bail for the suspect at P36,000.
The provincial police also reported that two individuals voluntarily surrendered unlicensed firearms to stations in Lupao and Peñaranda under the “Balik-Baril” program, a government initiative aimed at reducing the number of loose weapons in the community.