Nueva Ecija police ops net 16 violators

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Police arrested 16 people and seized more than P101,000 worth of suspected shabu in a series of anti-crime operations across Nueva Ecija, officials said Tuesday.

Police Regional Office 3 reported that 13 of the suspects were apprehended for alleged involvement in illegal drug trading, while one was arrested on robbery charges. The operations spanned multiple municipalities, including Palayan City, Jaen, Science City of Muñoz, Cabanatuan City, and Gapan City.