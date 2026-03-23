Viral dance hits today

“Groove is truly in the heart” — this truth crystallized the first time I heard: “Puwede bang sabihin niyo ’to sa kanya? Ang puso ko’y nahihirapan na? Ano ba ang pwede kong gawin na uubra upang maakit siya?” The man lip-syncing on screen was Yasser Marta, whose reel somehow found its way into my timeline.
The tune was bouncy, the lyrics catchy, and its lovelorn perspective stirred something deep within. Just like that, I found myself researching the song — and to my surprise, it turned out to be “Buksan Mo,” originally released by Willie Revillame in 2007 and written by Lito Camo.
Now reimagined in a funk version, the track tickled everyone’s earworms and quickly became a massive hit — not only on streaming platforms but also across top FM radio stations, where it enjoys heavy airplay.
The chorus — “Buksan mo, papasukin ako (papasukin, papasukin)/Bulaklak para sa ’yo, ano bang gagawin ko para mahalin mo” — has sparked a viral dance challenge. Celebrities, dance crews, friends, mothers and even Zumba enthusiasts have all jumped in, performing it with infectious fun and enthusiasm.
Sharing a similar wave of mass appeal is another track, “Hanap Ko Ang Beat.” With its lighthearted lyrics, upbeat tempo and storyline reminiscent of ABBA’s “Dancing Queen,” the song carries a sweetness that resonates widely. Its chorus — “Hawak mo ang beat, hawak mo ang gabi/Sa bawat galaw mo ako’y nabibihag/Hawak mo ang beat, huwag mong bibitawan/Hanggang sa huling tugtog ng sayawan” — naturally gets hips swaying.
Credited to DJ Mago, the song has also taken off online. Many solo artists and dance crews covering it have garnered massive support, with YouTube videos reaching between 500,000 to 700,000 views — and counting.
This begs the question: what is it about “Buksan Mo” and “Hanap Ko Ang Beat” that makes us all want to stand up, dance, and move with carefree abandon?
Open your heart
Among the major celebrities who have taken on the “Buksan Mo” dance challenge are Marian Rivera-Dantes, SB19’s Stell Ajero, Mark Herras, Yasmien Kurdi, Shuvee Etrata and Eman Pacquiao, to name a few.
The song’s success can be attributed to its reimagined funk arrangement, which enhances its bubblegum pop appeal while making it sound fresher and more aligned with today’s TikTok-driven audience. Its 1990s-inspired vibe adds a nostalgic charm, while its easy-to-remember lyrics make it instant to sing and dance.
There’s no denying that the masses have opened their hearts to Revillame’s “Buksan Mo.” Lito Camo’s composition tells the story of a devoted admirer trying to win someone over with flowers and chocolates — a tale of unrequited love. Yet, despite its theme, the song’s irresistible groove makes you forget the heartache and simply dance along.
Give me a beat
“Hawak Ko Ang Beat,” on the other hand, thrives on its easy-to-follow dance challenge, catchy rhythm and playful reinterpretations — like “hawak ko ang brief,” “hawak ko ang bill,” or “hawak ko ang beer.” These variations, combined with the song’s vibrant energy, encourage a sense of community and shared fun.
DJ Mago’s dance anthem is undeniably phenomenal. As more people continue to groove to it, words like “epic” and “legendary” naturally come to mind.
Celebrities such as Charo Santos, Marian, Toni Gonzaga-Soriano, Vice Ganda, Vhong Navarro, Julie Anne San Jose and Raver Cruz, Pokwang, Kyle Echarri, AC Bonifacio, Emilio Daez, Michael Sager and Sofia Pablo have all contributed to the song’s growing popularity.
In the end, both “Buksan Mo” and “Hawak Ko Ang Beat” remind us of something simple yet powerful: dancing helps us shake off stress, lift our spirits and feel alive.
And to tweak a memorable line from Azenith Briones in Temptation Island: “Mataas ang kuryente, mahal ang gasolina, bagsak ang piso — kaya sige, magsayaw na lang tayo!”
So go ahead — cue “Buksan Mo” and “Hawak Ko Ang Beat” and dance like nobody’s watching.