Viral dance hits today

Now reimagined in a funk version, the track tickled everyone’s earworms and quickly became a massive hit — not only on streaming platforms but also across top FM radio stations, where it enjoys heavy airplay.

The chorus — “Buksan mo, papasukin ako (papasukin, papasukin)/Bulaklak para sa ’yo, ano bang gagawin ko para mahalin mo” — has sparked a viral dance challenge. Celebrities, dance crews, friends, mothers and even Zumba enthusiasts have all jumped in, performing it with infectious fun and enthusiasm.

Sharing a similar wave of mass appeal is another track, “Hanap Ko Ang Beat.” With its lighthearted lyrics, upbeat tempo and storyline reminiscent of ABBA’s “Dancing Queen,” the song carries a sweetness that resonates widely. Its chorus — “Hawak mo ang beat, hawak mo ang gabi/Sa bawat galaw mo ako’y nabibihag/Hawak mo ang beat, huwag mong bibitawan/Hanggang sa huling tugtog ng sayawan” — naturally gets hips swaying.

Credited to DJ Mago, the song has also taken off online. Many solo artists and dance crews covering it have garnered massive support, with YouTube videos reaching between 500,000 to 700,000 views — and counting.

This begs the question: what is it about “Buksan Mo” and “Hanap Ko Ang Beat” that makes us all want to stand up, dance, and move with carefree abandon?