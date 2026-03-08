Toni Gonzaga dances TikTok new craze ‘Hawak Mo ang Beat’

“Son Ye Jin ng Pinas, super classy, ‘Hawak Mo ang Beat’ elegant version,” netizens said.

Among those who reacted was her sister, actress Alex Gonzaga, who playfully commented on the video.

“What is this all about, sis?”, Alex commented in Filipino.

Toni shared that the clip was simply a quick TikTok she filmed after taping.

Beyond social media trends, the Multimedia Star continues to stay busy with her motivational platform, “Toni Talks,” which she launched in 2020 and where she hosts and produces inspiring conversations with various personalities.

In 2022, the former ABS-CBN actress stepped down as the main host of the reality show Pinoy Big Brother after 16 years to focus on other pursuits beyond showbiz.

“Hawak Mo ang Beat,” the actress’ latest dance entry, became a social media hit in late February and early March this year. The track was produced by DJ Mogo.