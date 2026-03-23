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Two arrested in Bukidnon for selling fake gold bars

Gold bars
HIGHER gold prices and stable production supported stronger revenue, cash flow, and dividends for 2025.Gold bars photo by Pixabay
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CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — Police arrested two men for attempting to sell fake gold bars during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Poblacion, Quezon, Bukidnon on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities identified the suspects as “Jonel,” 29, and “Ronie,” 32. A third suspect managed to escape and is now the subject of a police manhunt.

Gold bars
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Police said a complainant sought assistance at around 4:40 p.m. after being offered gold bars he suspected to be fake.

An entrapment operation was conducted, during which the suspects presented two gold bars for sale.

Upon inspection, the items were found to be counterfeit, prompting officers to arrest the suspects on the spot.

Gold bars
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The third suspect fled the scene on a motorcycle.

The arrested individuals are now detained at the Quezon Municipal Police Station and face possible charges.

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY
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