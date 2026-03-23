Two arrested in Bukidnon for selling fake gold bars

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — Police arrested two men for attempting to sell fake gold bars during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Poblacion, Quezon, Bukidnon on Sunday afternoon.
Authorities identified the suspects as “Jonel,” 29, and “Ronie,” 32. A third suspect managed to escape and is now the subject of a police manhunt.
Police said a complainant sought assistance at around 4:40 p.m. after being offered gold bars he suspected to be fake.
An entrapment operation was conducted, during which the suspects presented two gold bars for sale.
Upon inspection, the items were found to be counterfeit, prompting officers to arrest the suspects on the spot.
The third suspect fled the scene on a motorcycle.
The arrested individuals are now detained at the Quezon Municipal Police Station and face possible charges.